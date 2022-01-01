Go
*With roots that run deep in the community. The Elm connects La Granges welcoming past with a new generation of entertaining & dining.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

23 West Harris Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (2659 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Crab Cakes$22.00
Lemon, scallions, creole remoulade sauce, roasted bell peppers, corn salad
Mushroom risotto$22.00
Mushrooms, asparagus, parmesan, pea shoots
Pan Asian Salad$14.00
Romaine, Cabbage, Carrots, red bell peppers, wontons, sesame seeds, cucumbers, scallions, citrus sesame vinaigrette
Beet Salad$14.00
spinach/arugula, beets, candied pecans, apples, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Kale Salad$14.00
baby kale, roasted butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, gorganzola cheese, dried cranberries, pomegranate vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chipotle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onions, pickle, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, telera bread
The Elm Burger$16.00
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic herb mayonnaise, potato bun
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, classic Caesar dressing, cherry tomato, parmesan, garlic brioche crouton
Kids Pasta$8.00
Location

23 West Harris Avenue

La Grange IL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:05 pm - 12:00 am
