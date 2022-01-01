Go
La Guajira Pizzeria - Flagler

8410 w Flager

Popular Items

Chocolate$3.99
Personal Chorizo Pizza$7.99
Pizza Personal de Chorizo
JUGO NATURAL DE GUANABANA$3.99
Personal Cheese Pizza$6.99
Pizza Personal de Queso
Location

8410 w Flager

Miami FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Cuban Guys 103 - Flagler

Come in and enjoy!

Karla Cuban Bakery

At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today.
We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.

Manantial Market

Comida hecha con amor!

