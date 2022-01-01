Go
La Guerrera's Kitchen

Bienvenidxs! We are serving traditional dishes from Guerrero MX. We are open fo lunch and dinner hours are coming soon!

907D Washington

Popular Items

Tamal, Cheese & Rajas, (Veggie)$5.00
Corn husk tamal, filled with cheese & rajas with a side of mild salsa verde or spicy salsa roja
Empanada, Pork in Salsa Roja$7.00
Empanada made with corn masa stuffed with pork in tomatillo guajillo salsa rosa. Topped with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, salsa verde, crema Mexicana and queso casero. Served with whole pinto beans.
Taco, Plantain with Mole Rojo (Vegan)$5.00
Fried plantains in mole sauce, topped with queso casero, cilantro and sesame
Pescadillas$5.50
Pescadilla, traditional hardshell corn tortilla taco with pescado, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce served with salsa Valentina on the side.
Taco, Grilled Chicken$5.00
Grilled Chicken topped with guacamole and pico de Gallo and mild salsa verde.
Pozole Verde, Chicken$15.00
Chicken pozole verde Includes: Corn chips, hot chili oil sauce, lettuce, onions, radish, chiles serranos & limes
Taco, Pescado$5.00
Sautéed fish with fresh garlic and spices topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & salsa verde
Tamal, Calabacitas in Salsa Roja, (Vegan)$5.00
Corn husk tamal, filled with calabacitas in salsa with a side of mild salsa verde or spicy salsa roja
Taco, Barbacoa$5.00
Slow cooked beef in topped with cilantro, onion and mild Salsa Verde
Agua Fresca of the Day$4.00
Location

907D Washington

Oakland CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
