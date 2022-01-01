Go
La Hacienda Milford

Come in and Enjoy

18 South Walnut Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chimichanga$14.00
Quesadilla$8.00
Corn Cake$3.00
Globe Master$15.00
Taco Salad$12.00
Burrito Bowl$12.00
Queso Blanco
Fajita Burrito$14.00
Tacos De Camaron$14.00
Pick Two$8.99
Location

Milford DE

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
