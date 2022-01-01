La Hacienda Milford
Come in and Enjoy
18 South Walnut Street
Popular Items
Location
18 South Walnut Street
Milford DE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
River Lights Cafe
Welcome to River Lights Cafe, home of the American Breakfast Platter. Come on by and enjoy our delicious food along with the best view in town.
In a rush? order online and skip the line.
Milford Diner
Come in and enjoy!
POLISENOS RESTAURANT
WELCOME TO POLISENOS
Pizza Machine
Robotically satisfying pizza operating in Harbeson, Delaware.