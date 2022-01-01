La Habra restaurants you'll love

La Habra restaurants
La Habra's top cuisines

Must-try La Habra restaurants

Agrusa's Italian Restaurant image

 

Agrusa's Italian Restaurant

1240 West Imperial Highway, La Habra Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lasagna$16.50
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Medium Cheese Pizza$15.00
The Green Chile image

 

The Green Chile

2050 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Chile Dip$7.99
cream cheese cheddar cheese and green chile served hot with chips
Taquitos ala carte$3.99
served with guacamole
Kids Burrito Bean & Cheese$6.95
Eggbred image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Eggbred

1454 S HARBOR BLVD, La Habra

Avg 4.5 (353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
EGGBRED CHEESEBURGER$9.50
house ground angus brisket patty, over medium egg, caramelized onions, county fair dill pickles, sharp cheddar, house spread, toasted Japanese milk bun
THE BREAKFAST POUTINE$12.95
hand crushed potatoes, buttermilk popcorn chicken, country sausage gravy, soft poached egg, cheddar jack, roasted pepper chimichurri, chives
THE COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN$11.95
buttermilk chicken breast, calabrian chili spread, over medium egg, county fair dill pickles, toasted Japanese milk bun, served w/ a side of country sausage gravy
FEU NOODLE BAR image

FRENCH FRIES

FEU NOODLE BAR

1456 S Harbor Blvd, La Habra

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VERMICELLI NOODLES
Cold Vermicelli Noodles / Fresh Veg and Herbs / Peanuts / Crispy Onions / Fried Pork Eggroll / Chili Vinaigrette
FRIED EGGROLLS$6.00
Egg Roll Skin / Ground Pork / Crab Meat / Caramelized Onions / Carrots / Served with Green Leaf Lettuce and Chili Vinaigrette
GARLIC NOODLES$9.00
Egg Noodles / Butter / Sweet Garlic Soy / Scallions / Parmesan Cheese / Crispy Garlic / Black Pepper
Burrito Brothers image

 

Burrito Brothers

1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CALI Burrito$11.00
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.
Taco Carnitas$3.50
Slow cooked fall off the bone pork.
Bacon Burrito/Bowl$9.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, tater tots, eggs, and your choice of fillings. Perfect way to start your day.
Smoke and Fire Social Eatery image

 

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery

1327 W Whittier Blvd, La Habra

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Fries$4.99
Texas Style Brisket Fries$13.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Fries$13.99
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

840 E Whittier Boulevard, La Habra

Avg 3.9 (955 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada$24.95
All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
Filet Mignon Tacos$22.95
All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
Burrito Dorado$18.75
My Thai Restaurant image

BBQ • CHICKEN • NOODLES

My Thai Restaurant

2417 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad See Ew$11.50
Pan fried flat rice noodle with egg, broccoli, cabbage, and sweet black soy sauce
Thai Fried Rice$10.99
Egg, onion, and tomato
Orange Chicken$11.99
Lightly battered deep fried chicken breast or tofu with tangy fresh orange glaze
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

121 S Beach Blvd, La Habra

Avg 4.1 (145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos Dorados 3 Pack$6.99
Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)
World Famous Shrimp Taco$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
World Famous Fish Taco$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Ruby Red's BBQ image

 

Ruby Red's BBQ

1841-B West Imperial Highway, La Habra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage - Ruby House Link$5.00
Sausage - Ruby House Link
Black Angus Brisket$14.00
Black Angus Brisket
St Louis Pork Ribs$11.00
St Louis Pork Ribs
Akafuji image

SUSHI

Akafuji

1450 S Harbor Blvd., La Habra

Avg 4.6 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CUT ROLL/DONBURI COMBO$14.00
Choice of 1 Cuts Roll + Donburi
Omakase Premium (SB Uni)$48.00
Call for Availability
8 pieces of Premium Nigiri including Uni & Dashi Ikura, and 1 premium hand roll, with Miso Soup
PREMIUM CHIRASHI DON$21.00
Banner pic

 

La Ranchera Mexican Food

911 E La Habra Blvd, La Habra Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco$1.99
*MINIMUM OF 2 TACOS PER PROTEIN CHOICE*
Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, lime and salsa on the side.
* Add-ons for an additional charge.
NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
Consumer pic

 

R Burgers- La Habra

241 South Harbor Boulevard, La Habra Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

La Casita Olvera - La Habra

1299 South Harbor Boulevard, La Habra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
