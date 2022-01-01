La Habra restaurants you'll love
La Habra's top cuisines
Must-try La Habra restaurants
Agrusa's Italian Restaurant
1240 West Imperial Highway, La Habra Heights
|Lasagna
|$16.50
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.00
|Medium Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
The Green Chile
2050 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra
|Green Chile Dip
|$7.99
cream cheese cheddar cheese and green chile served hot with chips
|Taquitos ala carte
|$3.99
served with guacamole
|Kids Burrito Bean & Cheese
|$6.95
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Eggbred
1454 S HARBOR BLVD, La Habra
|EGGBRED CHEESEBURGER
|$9.50
house ground angus brisket patty, over medium egg, caramelized onions, county fair dill pickles, sharp cheddar, house spread, toasted Japanese milk bun
|THE BREAKFAST POUTINE
|$12.95
hand crushed potatoes, buttermilk popcorn chicken, country sausage gravy, soft poached egg, cheddar jack, roasted pepper chimichurri, chives
|THE COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN
|$11.95
buttermilk chicken breast, calabrian chili spread, over medium egg, county fair dill pickles, toasted Japanese milk bun, served w/ a side of country sausage gravy
FRENCH FRIES
FEU NOODLE BAR
1456 S Harbor Blvd, La Habra
|VERMICELLI NOODLES
Cold Vermicelli Noodles / Fresh Veg and Herbs / Peanuts / Crispy Onions / Fried Pork Eggroll / Chili Vinaigrette
|FRIED EGGROLLS
|$6.00
Egg Roll Skin / Ground Pork / Crab Meat / Caramelized Onions / Carrots / Served with Green Leaf Lettuce and Chili Vinaigrette
|GARLIC NOODLES
|$9.00
Egg Noodles / Butter / Sweet Garlic Soy / Scallions / Parmesan Cheese / Crispy Garlic / Black Pepper
Burrito Brothers
1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights
|CALI Burrito
|$11.00
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.
|Taco Carnitas
|$3.50
Slow cooked fall off the bone pork.
|Bacon Burrito/Bowl
|$9.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, tater tots, eggs, and your choice of fillings. Perfect way to start your day.
Smoke and Fire Social Eatery
1327 W Whittier Blvd, La Habra
|Waffle Fries
|$4.99
|Texas Style Brisket Fries
|$13.99
|Nashville Hot Chicken Fries
|$13.99
El Cholo
840 E Whittier Boulevard, La Habra
|Carne Asada
|$24.95
All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
|Filet Mignon Tacos
|$22.95
All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
|Burrito Dorado
|$18.75
BBQ • CHICKEN • NOODLES
My Thai Restaurant
2417 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra
|Pad See Ew
|$11.50
Pan fried flat rice noodle with egg, broccoli, cabbage, and sweet black soy sauce
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.99
Egg, onion, and tomato
|Orange Chicken
|$11.99
Lightly battered deep fried chicken breast or tofu with tangy fresh orange glaze
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
121 S Beach Blvd, La Habra
|Tacos Dorados 3 Pack
|$6.99
Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)
|World Famous Shrimp Taco
|$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
|World Famous Fish Taco
|$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Ruby Red's BBQ
1841-B West Imperial Highway, La Habra
|Sausage - Ruby House Link
|$5.00
Sausage - Ruby House Link
|Black Angus Brisket
|$14.00
Black Angus Brisket
|St Louis Pork Ribs
|$11.00
St Louis Pork Ribs
SUSHI
Akafuji
1450 S Harbor Blvd., La Habra
|CUT ROLL/DONBURI COMBO
|$14.00
Choice of 1 Cuts Roll + Donburi
|Omakase Premium (SB Uni)
|$48.00
Call for Availability
8 pieces of Premium Nigiri including Uni & Dashi Ikura, and 1 premium hand roll, with Miso Soup
|PREMIUM CHIRASHI DON
|$21.00
La Ranchera Mexican Food
911 E La Habra Blvd, La Habra Heights
|Taco
|$1.99
*MINIMUM OF 2 TACOS PER PROTEIN CHOICE*
Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, lime and salsa on the side.
* Add-ons for an additional charge.
NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
R Burgers- La Habra
241 South Harbor Boulevard, La Habra Heights
La Casita Olvera - La Habra
1299 South Harbor Boulevard, La Habra