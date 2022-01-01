La Habra burger restaurants you'll love
The Green Chile
2050 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra
|Popular items
|Green Chile Dip
|$7.99
cream cheese cheddar cheese and green chile served hot with chips
|Taquitos ala carte
|$3.99
served with guacamole
|Kids Burrito Bean & Cheese
|$6.95
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Eggbred
1454 S HARBOR BLVD, La Habra
|Popular items
|EGGBRED CHEESEBURGER
|$9.50
house ground angus brisket patty, over medium egg, caramelized onions, county fair dill pickles, sharp cheddar, house spread, toasted Japanese milk bun
|THE BREAKFAST POUTINE
|$12.95
hand crushed potatoes, buttermilk popcorn chicken, country sausage gravy, soft poached egg, cheddar jack, roasted pepper chimichurri, chives
|THE COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN
|$11.95
buttermilk chicken breast, calabrian chili spread, over medium egg, county fair dill pickles, toasted Japanese milk bun, served w/ a side of country sausage gravy
Burrito Brothers
1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights
|Popular items
|CALI Burrito
|$11.00
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.
|Taco Carnitas
|$3.50
Slow cooked fall off the bone pork.
|Bacon Burrito/Bowl
|$9.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, tater tots, eggs, and your choice of fillings. Perfect way to start your day.