Bean burritos in La Habra

Go
La Habra restaurants
Toast

La Habra restaurants that serve bean burritos

The Green Chile image

 

The Green Chile

2050 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Burrito Bean & Cheese$6.95
More about The Green Chile
Item pic

 

Burrito Brothers

1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Granny's Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.00
Refried Beans n' Cheese, rolled up and grilled to melty perfection!
More about Burrito Brothers

Browse other tasty dishes in La Habra

Pad See

Burritos

Enchiladas

Brisket

Pad Thai

Carne Asada

Fried Rice

Tacos

Map

More near La Habra to explore

Fullerton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston