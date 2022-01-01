Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
La Habra
/
La Habra
/
Cake
La Habra restaurants that serve cake
Agrusa's Italian Restaurant
1240 West Imperial Highway, La Habra Heights
No reviews yet
Flour-less Chocolate Cake
$7.50
Lemon Mascarpone Cake
$7.50
Carrot Cake
$8.00
More about Agrusa's Italian Restaurant
Smoke and Fire Social Eatery
1327 W Whittier Blvd, La Habra
No reviews yet
Molton Cakee
$4.99
More about Smoke and Fire Social Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in La Habra
Waffles
Papaya Salad
Shrimp Burritos
Cheese Enchiladas
Cucumber Salad
Grilled Chicken
Fried Rice
Flautas
More near La Habra to explore
Fullerton
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4
(35 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
La Puente
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(858 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(688 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(545 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(332 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston