Cheesy bread in La Habra

La Habra restaurants
Toast

La Habra restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Item pic

 

PAPPY'S PIZZA

534 West Lambert Road, La Habra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Bread Sticks$8.99
Small pizza dough topped with butter, sprinkled with parm. and motz cheese and baked
More about PAPPY'S PIZZA
Consumer pic

 

ATOMIC PIZZA

1111 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheesy Bread$9.99
More about ATOMIC PIZZA

