Eggplant parm in La Habra

La Habra restaurants
La Habra restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Agrusa's Italian Restaurant image

 

Agrusa's Italian Restaurant - La Habra

1240 West Imperial Highway, La Habra Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
More about Agrusa's Italian Restaurant - La Habra
Banner pic

 

Lascari's Cucina

1360 South Beach Boulevard, La Habra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$0.00
More about Lascari's Cucina

