Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gyoza in
La Habra
/
La Habra
/
Gyoza
La Habra restaurants that serve gyoza
FRENCH FRIES
FEU NOODLE BAR
1456 S Harbor Blvd, La Habra
Avg 4
(116 reviews)
FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA (NON-SPICY)
$6.00
FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA (SPICY)
$6.00
More about FEU NOODLE BAR
SUSHI
Akafuji
1450 S Harbor Blvd., La Habra
Avg 4.6
(254 reviews)
GYOZA
$7.00
More about Akafuji
Browse other tasty dishes in La Habra
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Short Ribs
Cheesecake
Veggie Burritos
Pad Thai
Shrimp Salad
Tacos
More near La Habra to explore
Fullerton
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4
(35 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
La Puente
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(496 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston