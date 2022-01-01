Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in La Habra

Go
La Habra restaurants
Toast

La Habra restaurants that serve gyoza

FEU NOODLE BAR image

FRENCH FRIES

FEU NOODLE BAR

1456 S Harbor Blvd, La Habra

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA (NON-SPICY)$6.00
FRIED CHICKEN GYOZA (SPICY)$6.00
More about FEU NOODLE BAR
Akafuji image

SUSHI

Akafuji

1450 S Harbor Blvd., La Habra

Avg 4.6 (254 reviews)
Takeout
GYOZA$7.00
More about Akafuji

Browse other tasty dishes in La Habra

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Short Ribs

Cheesecake

Veggie Burritos

Pad Thai

Shrimp Salad

Tacos

Map

More near La Habra to explore

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston