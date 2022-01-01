Mahi mahi in La Habra
La Habra restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Burrito Brothers
1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights
|Mahi Mahi Fish Bowl
|$11.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
121 S Beach Blvd, La Habra
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi Taco
|$4.49
Grilled Mahi-Mahi topped with onion, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi Burrito
|$12.49
Grilled Mahi-mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, onions, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce.