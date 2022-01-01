Tacos in La Habra
La Habra restaurants that serve tacos
More about Burrito Brothers
Burrito Brothers
1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights
|Taco Chicken
|$3.50
|Taco Carnitas
|$3.50
Slow cooked fall off the bone pork.
|Taco Carne Asada
|$4.00
More about El Cholo
El Cholo
840 E Whittier Boulevard, La Habra
|#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco
|$17.95
|#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale
|$12.95
|#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Rolled Beef Taco
|$17.95
More about Taco Nazo
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
121 S Beach Blvd, La Habra
|World Famous Fish Taco
|$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
|Tacos Dorados 3 Pack
|$6.99
Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)
|World Famous Shrimp Taco
|$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
More about La Ranchera Mexican Food
La Ranchera Mexican Food
911 E La Habra Blvd, La Habra Heights
|Taco
|$1.99
*MINIMUM OF 2 TACOS PER PROTEIN CHOICE*
Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, lime and salsa on the side.
* Add-ons for an additional charge.
NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.