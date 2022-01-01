Tacos in La Habra

The Green Chile image

 

The Green Chile

2050 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos
More about The Green Chile
Item pic

 

Burrito Brothers

1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Chicken$3.50
Taco Carnitas$3.50
Slow cooked fall off the bone pork.
Taco Carne Asada$4.00
More about Burrito Brothers
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

840 E Whittier Boulevard, La Habra

Avg 3.9 (955 reviews)
Takeout
#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco$17.95
#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale$12.95
#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Rolled Beef Taco$17.95
More about El Cholo
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

121 S Beach Blvd, La Habra

Avg 4.1 (145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
World Famous Fish Taco$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Tacos Dorados 3 Pack$6.99
Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)
World Famous Shrimp Taco$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
More about Taco Nazo
Item pic

 

La Ranchera Mexican Food

911 E La Habra Blvd, La Habra Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco$1.99
*MINIMUM OF 2 TACOS PER PROTEIN CHOICE*
Corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, lime and salsa on the side.
* Add-ons for an additional charge.
NOTE: No additional options are available for sides except those listed. Customer notes requesting otherwise or extra will not be honored. Thank you.
More about La Ranchera Mexican Food

