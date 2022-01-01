Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tostadas in
La Habra
/
La Habra
/
Tostadas
La Habra restaurants that serve tostadas
The Green Chile
2050 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra
No reviews yet
Tostadas
$0.00
More about The Green Chile
El Cholo - La Habra
840 E Whittier Boulevard, La Habra
Avg 3.9
(955 reviews)
Southwest Chicken Tostada
$18.95
More about El Cholo - La Habra
Browse other tasty dishes in La Habra
Drunken Noodles
Shrimp Salad
Waffles
Steak Sandwiches
Edamame
Shrimp Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
Enchiladas
More near La Habra to explore
Fullerton
Avg 4.2
(52 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4.1
(31 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
La Puente
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(928 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(782 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(610 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(282 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(581 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston