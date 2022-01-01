Go
Toast

La Hacienda

Come in and enjoy!

900 Brighton Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish$14.50
Turkey Sub (whole)$9.69
Large Cheese Pizza$17.49
Chicken Finger Sub (whole)$10.45
Bleu Cheese $1.00
Single Order Wings (10)$14.50
Single Order Fingers (5)$12.50
Personal Cheese Pizza$7.75
French Fries$3.00
Add Gravy .50
20oz$2.25
Large Cheese$41.99
See full menu

Location

900 Brighton Road

Tonawanda NY

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rizzo's

No reviews yet

-

Just Pizza: Colvin

No reviews yet

DINE IN, TAKE-OUT & DELIVERY! PICK UP IN STORE OR DRIVE THRU!

Jim's SteakOut

No reviews yet

Located on the corner of Sheridan and Belmont in the Town of Tonanwada.

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston