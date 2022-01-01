Go
Toast
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

Come in and enjoy!

1431 W 26th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lunch Spinach Enchiladas Plate$8.55
Two Spinach enchiladas topped with Spanish sauce and white cheese. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and pico de gallo
Fanta Mexicana$2.95
Chili con Queso$7.65
Melted Mexican Cheese Dip
Quesadillas$7.75
(2 Plain) Large flour tortillas filled with Mexican cheese
Dinner Beef Fajitas$17.98
La Hacienda Special Dinner$12.95
Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso Puff, Beef Taco, Stuffed Bell Pepper, Cheese Enchilada, Tamale. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Churros$5.50
No. 11 Tacos al Carbon$14.45
Choice of Two Charcoal Broiled Beef, Chicken, or Pork Fajita Tacos. Served with Beans, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, or Grated Cheese
No. 8$9.95
Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco, and Two Beef Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes$10.25
(2) Chicken enchiladas with Mexican white cheese and covered with green tomatillo cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
See full menu

Location

1431 W 26th St

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Barking Pig

No reviews yet

The Barking Pig is your neighborhood Patio Bar and Grill. We pride ourselves in great customer service while providing craft foods and drinks for your pleasure. Our patios and play areas are pet and kid friendly.

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Tower Cafe #11 Ella

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston