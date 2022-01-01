Go
La Havana Cabana

Havana Cabana, bringing Authentic Cuban food and other classic favorites to Kanab. Havana Cabana will take your taste buds on a culinary journey of Cuban Cuisine.

310 S 100 E Suite 1

Popular Items

Cheese Burger$7.00
Flame grilled 1/3 lb. ground beef topped with American cheese. Served with your choice of toppings
Key Lime Pie$4.00
homemade key lime pie
Guava & Cream Cheese Puff Pastry$3.00
French Fries$4.00
deep fried french fried potatoes
Cubano & Fries$13.00
Ham, Slow Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle, Mustard, Mayo on Cuban Bread
Vegan Rice Plate$10.00
Choice of Steak, Chicken, Pork or Veggies, Black Beans, Rice, Plantains, Lettuce & Pico
Steak Sandwich & Fries$14.00
Cuban marinated Steak, Onion, matchstick fries on Cuban Bread
Tacos$3.00
2 corn tortillas with either steak, chicken, or pork. Lettuce and pico de gallo
Chicken tenders$8.00
2 Deep fried white meat chicken with fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Yuca Fries$7.00
Deep fried yuca
Location

Kanab UT

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
