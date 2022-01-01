La Industria
Cool restaurant & bakery offering a selection of sweet treats & hearty Latin American dishes
401 Biscayne Blvd S146
Popular Items
Location
401 Biscayne Blvd S146
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mama Tried
Come in and enjoy!
The Corner
Best combination of cocktails, beers, food and jazz in Miami. Open late.
SKY Kitchen
We provide you with mouth watering cuisines! Explore a world of taste adventure through our Seriously Wings, Sandwich Affair, Holy Moly Mac & Cheese, Flatbread House or 360° Bowls! Whilst topping it all of with a decadent treat from our Cloud 9 Desserts!!
Sushi Sake
Come in and enjoy!