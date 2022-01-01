Go
Toast

La Javelina

Texas Kitchen

SANDWICHES

285 US Hwy 2 • $$$

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Cairn Spring Mills Whole Grain Cuban Roll, Fried Egg, Herb Aioli, Cheddar
Breakfast Tacos$10.00
Cairn Spring Mills Whole Wheat Flour Tortilla, Egg, Cheddar, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Marinated Black Beans
Veggie Sandwich$13.00
Cairn Spring Mills Whole Wheat Foccacia, Green Hummus, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Herb Vinaigrette, Greens, Provolone, Pickled Carrots
Cubano$16.00
House Cuban Roll, Apricot Dijon, Ham, Pulled Pork, Provolone, Pickles
Smoked Salmon Bialy$7.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Everything Spice, Pickled Red Onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

285 US Hwy 2

Leavenworth WA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kristall's Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Choose Kristall's for your next meeting, reunion, family dinner, or night out with friends! Come visit our relaxing lounge with a view...and enjoy our secret-ingredient bloody mary.

Gustav’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Farm To Table Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Crepe Cafe Sisters - Leavenworth, WA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston