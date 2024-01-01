Go
Consumer picView gallery

La Jefa Mexicana

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

108 S main

McPherson, KS 67460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

108 S main, McPherson KS 67460

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fieldhouse Sports Grill & Taps - McPherson
orange star3.5 • 34
2218 E Kansas Ave McPherson, KS 67460
View restaurantnext
Happy Swede Restaurant * Ice Cream Saloon * Drive Thru - 435 E McPherson St
orange starNo Reviews
435 E Mcpherson st Lindsborg, KS 67456
View restaurantnext
The Hub Brick Oven Brewery & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Christian Ave Moundridge, KS 67107
View restaurantnext
Burger Depot - 110 Old Mill Lane
orange starNo Reviews
110 Old Mill Lane Buhler, KS 67522
View restaurantnext
Mr Cao Japanese Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1505 E 17 AVE Hutchinson, KS 67501
View restaurantnext
Rusty Needle
orange starNo Reviews
1808 N. Plum ST Hutchinson, KS 67502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McPherson

Woodies Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 78
2100 E Kansas Ave Mcpherson, KS 67460
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near McPherson

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Wichita

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Hays

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

La Jefa Mexicana

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston