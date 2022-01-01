Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve avocado toast

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$11.00
sourdough, tomato, radish, fresh dill, capers, lemon oil
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Caroline's Seaside Cafe image

 

Caroline's Seaside Cafe

8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Avocado Toast$14.00
Olive Oil Smashed Avocado, Pepitas, Basil Local Tomatoes, Arugula, Saba Drizzle
More about Caroline's Seaside Cafe
Item pic

 

Richard Walker's Pancake House - La Jolla

909 Propsect St. Suite 190, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST FLIGHT$15.95
Three slices of multi-grain toast, topped with fresh avocado, a dash of chopped onion, and sprinkled with toasted rosemary. Then each topped the following 3 ways:
1 - over medium egg
2 - two slices of grilled tomatoes
3 - two thick slices of RWs bacon.
More about Richard Walker's Pancake House - La Jolla
Item pic

 

MRKT Space La Jolla

2202 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$11.00
avocado mash, citrus herb goat cheese, cherry tomato, house roasted pepitas, micro herbs
More about MRKT Space La Jolla
Barbarella Restaurant image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barbarella Restaurant & Bar

2171 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (722 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$16.00
grilled ciabatta, organic crushed avocado, fresh arugula,
radicchio, sea salt (add poached egg +2, add smoked salmon +5)
More about Barbarella Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Edamame

Bean Burritos

Tortas

Cake

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1672 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston