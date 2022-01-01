Avocado toast in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve avocado toast
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
sourdough, tomato, radish, fresh dill, capers, lemon oil
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla
|Vegan Avocado Toast
|$14.00
Olive Oil Smashed Avocado, Pepitas, Basil Local Tomatoes, Arugula, Saba Drizzle
Richard Walker's Pancake House - La Jolla
909 Propsect St. Suite 190, La Jolla
|AVOCADO TOAST FLIGHT
|$15.95
Three slices of multi-grain toast, topped with fresh avocado, a dash of chopped onion, and sprinkled with toasted rosemary. Then each topped the following 3 ways:
1 - over medium egg
2 - two slices of grilled tomatoes
3 - two thick slices of RWs bacon.
MRKT Space La Jolla
2202 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
avocado mash, citrus herb goat cheese, cherry tomato, house roasted pepitas, micro herbs