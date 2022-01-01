Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve bean burritos

Taco Villa UCSD image

 

Taco Villa UCSD

Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean burrito$4.95
Refried Beans
Egg & Bean Burrito$5.95
Bean and Cheese burrito$5.95
Cheddar, Monterey or Cotija cheese with refried beans.
More about Taco Villa UCSD
Main pic

 

Taco Stand La Jolla

621 PEARL ST, LA JOLLA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.29
BEAN AND CHEESE
More about Taco Stand La Jolla
Jose's Courtroom image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Bean and Cheese Burrito Plate$12.00
Refried beans and cheddar cheese in a large flour tortilla.
More about Jose's Courtroom
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.00
Beans and cheese
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Edamame

Carne Asada Burritos

Carne Asada Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

Fried Rice

Chili

Carne Asada

Chilaquiles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston