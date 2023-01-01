Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef teriyaki in
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
Beef Teriyaki
La Jolla restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
Shiku Sushi
1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
$16.00
More about Shiku Sushi
Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125
9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Teriyaki Beef Rice Bowl
$14.99
More about Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125
Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla
Quesadillas
Edamame
Chili
Turkey Clubs
Al Pastor Tacos
Fruit Salad
Hot Chocolate
Teriyaki Bowls
Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore
La Jolla
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
La Jolla Shores
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More near La Jolla to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(860 restaurants)
Encinitas
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Coronado
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Del Mar
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Solana Beach
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Santee
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
No reviews yet
Poway
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(860 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1019 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(30 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(137 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(347 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(215 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2053 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston