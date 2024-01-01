Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve brulee

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Crème Brulee$9.00
with salted Chantilly
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Pacific Cafe & Catering

9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Caramel Brulee$0.00
More about Pacific Cafe & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Crafted @ Minerva's Cafe

3180 Voigt Drive, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARMEL BRULEE$4.75
Espresso, steamed milk, caramel and vanilla, topped with whipped cream
ICED CARAMEL BRULEE$4.75
Espresso, steamed milk, caramel and vanilla, topped with whipped cream
More about Crafted @ Minerva's Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creme Brulee$13.00
made from scratch
More about Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.

