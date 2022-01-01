Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve cake

Puesto La Jolla image

 

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches de Cafe Cake$10.00
Caroline's Seaside Cafe image

 

Caroline's Seaside Cafe

8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
Spitfire Tacos image

TACOS

Spitfire Tacos

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cake$3.50
Consumer pic

 

Richard Walker's Pancake House

909 Propsect St. Suite 190, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
BIRTHDAY CAKE$5.95
We make the cutest little chocolate chippie pancake-cake you've ever seen. Compleated with a candle.
The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.95
Public House image

 

Public House

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Crab Cakes$24.00
Candor image

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.00
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab cakes$16.90
lemon pesto aioli
George’s at the Cove image

 

George’s at the Cove

1250 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Delivery
Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake$12.00
Rich toffee cake, salted almonds, toffee sauce, whipped cream
Warm Chocolate Cake$12.00
Flourless cake, maple caramel, toasted pecans, pie crust, whipped cream
