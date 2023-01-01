Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
California rolls in
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
California Rolls
La Jolla restaurants that serve california rolls
Shiku Sushi
1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla
No reviews yet
California Roll
$7.00
cut roll
More about Shiku Sushi
Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202
8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202, San Diego
No reviews yet
California Cut Roll
$8.00
Imitation crab, cucumber, and avocado
More about Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202
