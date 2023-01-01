Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve california rolls

Consumer pic

 

Shiku Sushi

1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$7.00
cut roll
More about Shiku Sushi
Item pic

 

Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202

8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Cut Roll$8.00
Imitation crab, cucumber, and avocado
More about Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Pear Salad

Gyoza

Tomato Soup

Carne Asada

French Fries

Rice Bowls

Veggie Salad

Tomato Basil Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (37 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (385 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (244 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2350 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (294 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston