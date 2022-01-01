Chai lattes in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve chai lattes
PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
7660 Fay Ave, La Jolla
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
SOUPS
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
|Chai Latte
|$6.00
Loose-leaf chai tea, honey, vanilla, cinnamon and steamed milk
Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla
|Chai Latte
|$0.00
Vanilla Chai Tea Powder, Steamed Milk
PASTRY
Dripz Coffee - La Jolla
613 Pearl Street, La Jolla
|Vanilla Chai Latte
|$4.50
Tea with Steamed Milk, Cinnamon, Clove and other Warming Spices.