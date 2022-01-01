Chai lattes in La Jolla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Jolla restaurants that serve chai lattes

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods image

PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods

7660 Fay Ave, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (1833 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
More about Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
Caroline's Seaside Cafe image

 

Caroline's Seaside Cafe

8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$0.00
More about Caroline's Seaside Cafe
Coffee Cup Cafe image

SOUPS

Coffee Cup Cafe

1109 Wall St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$6.00
Loose-leaf chai tea, honey, vanilla, cinnamon and steamed milk
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
Zanzibar Cafe image

 

Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$0.00
Vanilla Chai Tea Powder, Steamed Milk
More about Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
Item pic

PASTRY

Dripz Coffee - La Jolla

613 Pearl Street, La Jolla

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Chai Latte$4.50
Tea with Steamed Milk, Cinnamon, Clove and other Warming Spices.
More about Dripz Coffee - La Jolla
Restaurant banner

 

MRKT Space La Jolla

2202 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHAI LATTE$5.75
our custom chai blend, steamed milk
More about MRKT Space La Jolla

