Cheeseburgers in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$12.00
served with a side of fries
Pacific Cafe & Catering
9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla
|Cheeseburger
|$8.95
Angus beef, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and mayonnaise
Jeffs' Beach Burgers
2134 Avenida de la playa, La Jolla
|Cheeseburger
|$7.95
Our famous burger with cheese!
The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.95
Public House - La Jolla
830 Kline Street, La Jolla
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Duke’s La Jolla
1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese