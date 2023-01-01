Cheeseburgers in La Jolla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Cheeseburger$12.00
served with a side of fries
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Pacific Cafe & Catering

9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$8.95
Angus beef, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and mayonnaise
Pacific Cafe & Catering
Banner pic

 

Jeffs' Beach Burgers

2134 Avenida de la playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$7.95
Our famous burger with cheese!
Jeffs' Beach Burgers
The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$17.95
The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
Public House image

 

Public House - La Jolla

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger$16.00
Public House - La Jolla
Candor image

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger & Fries$14.00
Candor
Item pic

 

Duke’s La Jolla

1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
Duke's La Jolla
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger$12.00
Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.

