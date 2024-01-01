Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Main pic

 

Blue Ocean Harumama -

1250 Prospect St. #B10-B13, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$16.95
panko breaded chicken cutlet, white rice, sautéed veggies / topped with furikake / side katsu sauce
More about Blue Ocean Harumama -
Main pic

 

Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202

8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Don$16.00
Chicken katsu braised in special soy sauce, egg, and white onion, served with steamed white rice and katsu sauce on top
More about Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Scallops

Wontons

Cobb Salad

Turkey Wraps

Brulee

Greek Salad

Turkey Clubs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

No reviews yet

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1300 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (426 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2577 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston