Chicken salad in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Healthy Hearty Heavenly

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (705 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Cobb Catering Salad$65.00
crunch lettuce blend, buttermilk fried chicken, hard boiled egg, brown sugar bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle honey mustard dressing
More about Healthy Hearty Heavenly
Caroline's Seaside Cafe image

 

Caroline's Seaside Cafe

8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Golden Raisins, Almonds, Green Apple Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Bread
More about Caroline's Seaside Cafe
Nautilus Tavern image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$19.00
Romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, onions topped with grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce
Ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, ranch dressing and tomatoes
More about Nautilus Tavern
Poached Chicken Salad image

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Poached Chicken Salad$19.00
Candied Pecan & Grilled Chicken Salad$19.00
More about Candor
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Deli-icious - La Jolla

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Waldorf Salad$10.95
Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery, cranberries and walnuts served on our large green salad with apple cider vinaigrette
Chicken Salad Cup (8oz)$5.95
Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery and walnuts.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.95
Shredded skinless buffalo chicken breast on fresh mixed greens with shaved Parmesan; served with ranch dressing..
More about Deli-icious - La Jolla
Mango BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

Duke’s La Jolla

1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango BBQ Chicken Salad$18.50
Fried chicken, mango bbq sauce, romaine, black beans, pepper jack cheese, roasted corn, avocado-tomato salsa, buttermilk dressing (gluten free)
More about Duke’s La Jolla
Item pic

 

MRKT Space La Jolla

2202 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Stone Fruit Salad$19.00
mixed greens, roasted chicken, grilled stone fruit, blueberries, toasted pecan, red onion, vanilla bean vinaigrette, citrus
herb goat cheese, sub roasted chickpeas for chicken
More about MRKT Space La Jolla

