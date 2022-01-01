Chicken salad in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Healthy Hearty Heavenly
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Healthy Hearty Heavenly
4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Catering Salad
|$65.00
crunch lettuce blend, buttermilk fried chicken, hard boiled egg, brown sugar bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle honey mustard dressing
More about Caroline's Seaside Cafe
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Golden Raisins, Almonds, Green Apple Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Bread
More about Nautilus Tavern
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$19.00
Romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, onions topped with grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce
Ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, ranch dressing and tomatoes
More about Candor
Candor
1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
|Poached Chicken Salad
|$19.00
|Candied Pecan & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$19.00
More about Deli-icious - La Jolla
SANDWICHES
Deli-icious - La Jolla
1237 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$10.95
Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery, cranberries and walnuts served on our large green salad with apple cider vinaigrette
|Chicken Salad Cup (8oz)
|$5.95
Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery and walnuts.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Shredded skinless buffalo chicken breast on fresh mixed greens with shaved Parmesan; served with ranch dressing..
More about Duke’s La Jolla
Duke’s La Jolla
1216 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Mango BBQ Chicken Salad
|$18.50
Fried chicken, mango bbq sauce, romaine, black beans, pepper jack cheese, roasted corn, avocado-tomato salsa, buttermilk dressing (gluten free)