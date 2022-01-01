Chicken sandwiches in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine
909 Prospect St, LA JOLLA
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$11.25
Pita Sandwich served with onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Pita Sandwich served with onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Sautee Pepper & Onions, Swiss Cheese, Baby Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Sourdough
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Golden Raisins, Almonds, Green Apple Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Bread
Jeffs' Beach Burgers
2134 Avenida de la playa, La Jolla
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.45
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips and salsa
The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Wheat & Water - Bird Rock
5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Topped spicy honey & cilantro-lime slaw; served on a brioche bun.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Provolone, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce topped with cilantro and sesame seed with a cajun dressing drizzle on a toasted bun
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Toasted bun, breaded or grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce, coleslaw, and pickles served with your choice of cheese. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Valley Farm Market La Jolla
6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickle Chips with Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun -
Public House - La Jolla
830 Kline Street, La Jolla
|Chicken Apple Havarti Sandwich
|$20.00
Deli-icious - La Jolla
1237 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Chicken Waldorf Sandwich
|$9.95
Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery, cranberries and walnuts on whole wheat bread with lettuce
|1/2 Chicken Waldorf Sandwich
|$9.95
