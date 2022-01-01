Chicken sandwiches in La Jolla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

FRENCH FRIES

Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine

909 Prospect St, LA JOLLA

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$11.25
Pita Sandwich served with onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Pita Sandwich served with onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki
Make it a Meal - served with a fountain drink and your choice of fries, rice, mashed potatoes, or salad
Make it a Platter - served with warm pita, tzatziki, greek salad, and your choice of fries, rice, or mashed potatoes
More about Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine
Caroline's Seaside Cafe

8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Sautee Pepper & Onions, Swiss Cheese, Baby Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Sourdough
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Golden Raisins, Almonds, Green Apple Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Bread
More about Caroline's Seaside Cafe
Jeffs' Beach Burgers

2134 Avenida de la playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.45
More about Jeffs' Beach Burgers
SOUPS

Coffee Cup Cafe

1109 Wall St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips and salsa
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.95
More about The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about The Promiscuous Fork
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wheat & Water - Bird Rock

5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Topped spicy honey & cilantro-lime slaw; served on a brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Provolone, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun
More about Wheat & Water - Bird Rock
GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce topped with cilantro and sesame seed with a cajun dressing drizzle on a toasted bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Toasted bun, breaded or grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce, coleslaw, and pickles served with your choice of cheese. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing
More about Nautilus Tavern
FRENCH FRIES

Valley Farm Market La Jolla

6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickle Chips with Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun -
More about Valley Farm Market La Jolla
Public House - La Jolla

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Apple Havarti Sandwich$20.00
More about Public House - La Jolla
SANDWICHES

Deli-icious - La Jolla

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Waldorf Sandwich$9.95
Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery, cranberries and walnuts on whole wheat bread with lettuce
1/2 Chicken Waldorf Sandwich$9.95
Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery, cranberries and walnuts on whole wheat bread with lettuce
More about Deli-icious - La Jolla
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barbarella Restaurant & Bar

2171 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (722 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
grilled chicken, baby arugula, provolone cheese, garden
basil pesto, heirloom tomato, lemon aioli, on focaccia bread
More about Barbarella Restaurant & Bar

