Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve chicken soup

Consumer pic

 

Pacific Cafe & Catering

9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
SOUP: Chicken Tortilla (Bowl)$5.00
SOUP: Chicken Curry & Rice (Bowl)$5.00
SOUP: Chicken Tortilla (Cup)$3.75
More about Pacific Cafe & Catering
Mandarin House image

NOODLES

Mandarin House - La Jolla

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Gold Corn Soup$12.00
Sweet corn stewed with tender chicken and eggs into a delicious Chinese “chowder”.
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Served with assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.
More about Mandarin House - La Jolla
Consumer pic

 

Shiku Sushi

1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Udon Soup$14.00
More about Shiku Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Tortas

Lasagna

Fruit Salad

Caesar Salad

Pear Salad

Ravioli

Chicken Teriyaki

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1049 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (143 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (352 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston