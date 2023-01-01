Chicken soup in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve chicken soup
Pacific Cafe & Catering
9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla
|SOUP: Chicken Tortilla (Bowl)
|$5.00
|SOUP: Chicken Curry & Rice (Bowl)
|$5.00
|SOUP: Chicken Tortilla (Cup)
|$3.75
NOODLES
Mandarin House - La Jolla
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Chicken Gold Corn Soup
|$12.00
Sweet corn stewed with tender chicken and eggs into a delicious Chinese “chowder”.
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Served with assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.