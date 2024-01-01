Chipotle chicken in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Pacific Cafe & Catering
9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla
|Chipotle Chicken Rice Bowl
|$9.75
Creamy chipotle Spanish rice with blackened chicken, shredded cheese, corn, scallions, tomato, and cilantro
Crafted @ Minerva's Cafe -
3180 Voigt Drive, La Jolla
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Spicy grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, corn, pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle ranch dressing