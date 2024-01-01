Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve dumplings

NOODLES

Mandarin House - La Jolla

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Dumplings$10.00
Fried Dumplings$12.00
From the Skins to the fillings! Our legendary Dumplings are 100% handmade in house. Filled with Pork and cabbage. Plump, Juicy and delicious.
More about Mandarin House - La Jolla
Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Dumplings (5Pcs)$5.50
Shrimp Dumplings, also known as Har Gow in Cantonese cuisine, are exquisite bite-sized delights that showcase the succulent flavors of shrimp in every mouthful. Encased in a thin, translucent wheat wrapper.
More about Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125
Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202

8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy dumpling$9.00
Ck-Mushroom dumplings (6pcs), house spicy sauce, scallion & sesame seeds
More about Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202

