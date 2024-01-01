Dumplings in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve dumplings
Mandarin House - La Jolla
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Steamed Dumplings
|$10.00
|Fried Dumplings
|$12.00
From the Skins to the fillings! Our legendary Dumplings are 100% handmade in house. Filled with Pork and cabbage. Plump, Juicy and delicious.
Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125
9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla
|Shrimp Dumplings (5Pcs)
|$5.50
Shrimp Dumplings, also known as Har Gow in Cantonese cuisine, are exquisite bite-sized delights that showcase the succulent flavors of shrimp in every mouthful. Encased in a thin, translucent wheat wrapper.