Egg rolls in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Mandarin House - La Jolla
NOODLES
Mandarin House - La Jolla
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Vegetarian Egg Roll
|$5.00
Minced vegetables rolled inside a light and crispy shell.
|Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Our Famous hand rolled Egg Rolls made with our special blend of pork, shrimp, cabbage and eggs.
|Egg Rolls
|$8.00
More about Shiku Sushi
Shiku Sushi
1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Vegetable Egg Rolls
|$8.00
sweet thai chili sauce, sriracha