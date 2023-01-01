Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve egg rolls

NOODLES

Mandarin House - La Jolla

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Egg Roll$5.00
Minced vegetables rolled inside a light and crispy shell.
Egg Rolls$6.00
Our Famous hand rolled Egg Rolls made with our special blend of pork, shrimp, cabbage and eggs.
Egg Rolls$8.00
More about Mandarin House - La Jolla
Shiku Sushi

1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Egg Rolls$8.00
sweet thai chili sauce, sriracha
More about Shiku Sushi
Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Egg Roll (1Pc)$1.00
More about Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

