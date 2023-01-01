Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Pacific Cafe & Catering

9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH: Egg Salad$6.25
SANDWICHES

Deli-icious - La Jolla

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.95
Freshly made old fashion egg salad with lettuce, tomato and onion on whole wheat bread with mayo and deli mustard.
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich$10.95
Freshly made old fashion egg salad with lettuce, tomato and onion on whole wheat bread with mayo and deli mustard.
Egg Salad Cup (8oz)$2.95
8oz
Soda & Swine - UCSD

9500 Gilman Dr La Jolla, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Sando$6.00
Soft Egg. Scallion. Kewpie.
