Egg sandwiches in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Pacific Cafe & Catering
9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla
|SANDWICH: Egg Salad
|$6.25
Deli-icious - La Jolla
1237 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Freshly made old fashion egg salad with lettuce, tomato and onion on whole wheat bread with mayo and deli mustard.
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
Two fresh eggs, sausage patty, pepper jack, tomato and onion.
|1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Freshly made old fashion egg salad with lettuce, tomato and onion on whole wheat bread with mayo and deli mustard.