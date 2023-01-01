Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Pacific Cafe & Catering

9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH: Egg Salad$6.25
More about Pacific Cafe & Catering
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Deli-icious - La Jolla

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.95
Freshly made old fashion egg salad with lettuce, tomato and onion on whole wheat bread with mayo and deli mustard.
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$6.95
Two fresh eggs, sausage patty, pepper jack, tomato and onion.
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich$10.95
Freshly made old fashion egg salad with lettuce, tomato and onion on whole wheat bread with mayo and deli mustard.
More about Deli-icious - La Jolla
Restaurant banner

 

MRKT Space La Jolla -

2202 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAKFAST SANDWICH- HAM EGG AND CHEESE$11.00
BREAKFAST SANDWICH- EGG AND CHEESE$10.00
BREAKFAST SANDWICH- BACON EGG AND CHEESE$11.00
More about MRKT Space La Jolla -

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Caesar Salad

Lamb Burgers

Shrimp Tacos

Edamame

French Fries

Chorizo Burritos

Tiramisu

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1049 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (143 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (352 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston