Fried rice in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve fried rice

The Promiscuous Fork image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Fried Rice$17.00
More about The Promiscuous Fork
Item pic

NOODLES

Mandarin House

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Mandarin Fried Rice$13.00
Sautéed with shrimp, chicken, beef, eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
Yang Zhou Fried Rice$14.00
A combination of diced chicken, shrimp and BBQ pork sautéed in the classic Yang Zhou style.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$12.00
Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
More about Mandarin House
Item pic

 

Showa Ramen

9625 Scholars Dr\r\nNorth Torrey Pines Living and Learning A1 BLDG 1, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
YAKIMESHI (JAPANESE FRIED RICE)$10.00
straight out of the wok, fried rice with egg, carrots and green onions.
More about Showa Ramen
Item pic

 

Fan-Fan

9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Fried Rice$5.99
White rice cooked to the right consistency, filled with bits of eggs and vegetable
Contains: Eggs, Soy
More about Fan-Fan

