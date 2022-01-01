Fried rice in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve fried rice
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Pork Fried Rice
|$17.00
NOODLES
Mandarin House
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Mandarin Fried Rice
|$13.00
Sautéed with shrimp, chicken, beef, eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
|Yang Zhou Fried Rice
|$14.00
A combination of diced chicken, shrimp and BBQ pork sautéed in the classic Yang Zhou style.
|BBQ Pork Fried Rice
|$12.00
Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
Showa Ramen
9625 Scholars Dr\r\nNorth Torrey Pines Living and Learning A1 BLDG 1, La Jolla
|YAKIMESHI (JAPANESE FRIED RICE)
|$10.00
straight out of the wok, fried rice with egg, carrots and green onions.