Garlic bread in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve garlic bread

The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Piece Garlic Bread$4.95
1 Piece Garlic Bread$1.00
More about The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
Nautilus Tavern image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Pomorodo Pasta with Toasted Garlic Bread$16.00
Penne pasta served with basil, tomato, onions, garlic and marinara sauce sautéed together topped with parmesan cheese. Served with 2 pieces of garlic toast.
Add Chicken or Shrimp $4.00.
More about Nautilus Tavern
Consumer pic

 

The Pizza Taproom

8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy garlic bread$10.95
More about The Pizza Taproom
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Glorious Garlic "Bread"$10.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.
Glorious Garlic "Bread"$11.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.
More about Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.
Restaurant banner

 

Lupi Italian Restaurant - 5518 La Jolla Blvd.

5518 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic bread$5.00
More about Lupi Italian Restaurant - 5518 La Jolla Blvd.

