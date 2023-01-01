Garlic bread in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve garlic bread
The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|4 Piece Garlic Bread
|$4.95
|1 Piece Garlic Bread
|$1.00
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Pomorodo Pasta with Toasted Garlic Bread
|$16.00
Penne pasta served with basil, tomato, onions, garlic and marinara sauce sautéed together topped with parmesan cheese. Served with 2 pieces of garlic toast.
Add Chicken or Shrimp $4.00.
The Pizza Taproom
8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla
|Cheesy garlic bread
|$10.95
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.
7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla
|Glorious Garlic "Bread"
|$10.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.
|Glorious Garlic "Bread"
|$11.00
Our version of garlic "bread", garlic, olive oil, and maldon salt on our homemade pizza dough.