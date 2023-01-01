Lamb burgers in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve lamb burgers
The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|B&B Lamb Burger
|$16.95
Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla
|KBBQ Tri-Tip
|$11.00
Seasoned ground lamb, feta cheese, pickled onion & cucumber, mint yogurt sauce, brioche bun
|Lamb Burger
|$11.00
toasted with swiss cheese & tomato on focaccia bread
the kitchen at MCASD -
700 Prospect, La Jolla
|lamb burger
|$23.00
+ shredded lettuce + cabbage + tomato + sumac red onion + tzatziki + chili mango chutney + sesame bun + green salad or za'atar shoestring fries