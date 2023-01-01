Lamb burgers in La Jolla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
B&B Lamb Burger$16.95
More about The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
Zanzibar Cafe image

 

Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KBBQ Tri-Tip$11.00
Seasoned ground lamb, feta cheese, pickled onion & cucumber, mint yogurt sauce, brioche bun
Lamb Burger$11.00
toasted with swiss cheese & tomato on focaccia bread
More about Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
Item pic

 

the kitchen at MCASD -

700 Prospect, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
lamb burger$23.00
+ shredded lettuce + cabbage + tomato + sumac red onion + tzatziki + chili mango chutney + sesame bun + green salad or za'atar shoestring fries
More about the kitchen at MCASD -
Public House image

 

Public House - La Jolla

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Burger$26.00
More about Public House - La Jolla

