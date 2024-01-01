Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Nigiri in
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
Nigiri
La Jolla restaurants that serve nigiri
Sushi Nekosan - 1119 wall street
1119 wall street, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Tuna Nigiri
$9.00
More about Sushi Nekosan - 1119 wall street
Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202
8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202, San Diego
No reviews yet
Salmon Eggs Nigiri
$9.00
More about Kinoyume Sushi and Grill - 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202
