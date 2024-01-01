Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve noodle soup

Zanzibar Cafe image

 

Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
Made fresh daily
More about Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
Mandarin House image

NOODLES

Mandarin House - La Jolla

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Served with assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.
Shrimp Noodle Soup$15.00
Served with assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.
Mandarin Noodle Soup$15.00
Served with chicken, beef, shrimp, and assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.
More about Mandarin House - La Jolla
Item pic

 

Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$13.99
Indulge your taste buds with our exquisite Made-to-Order Beef Noodle Soup, a culinary masterpiece crafted to satisfy your cravings for rich flavors and comforting warmth.
More about Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

