Noodle soup in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve noodle soup
Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$0.00
Made fresh daily
NOODLES
Mandarin House - La Jolla
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Served with assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.
|Shrimp Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Served with assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.
|Mandarin Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Served with chicken, beef, shrimp, and assorted vegetables in our fresh made broth.
Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125
9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.99
Indulge your taste buds with our exquisite Made-to-Order Beef Noodle Soup, a culinary masterpiece crafted to satisfy your cravings for rich flavors and comforting warmth.