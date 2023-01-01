Omelettes in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Pacific Cafe & Catering
Pacific Cafe & Catering
9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla
|OMELETTE: House
|$8.25
Boar's head black forest ham, Swiss, mushrooms, and spinach
|OMELETTE: Ham & Cheddar
|$7.95
Boar's head black forest ham
|OMELETTE: Portobello
|$7.75
Portobello mushrooms, Swiss, tomato, and basil
More about Richard Walker's Pancake House - La Jolla
Richard Walker's Pancake House - La Jolla
909 Propsect St. Suite 190, La Jolla
|LINK OMELETTE AND CHEESE
|$15.95
|HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE
|$15.95
|MUSHROOM AND CHEESE OMELETTE
|$15.95
Tender slices of mushrooms are rolled in this omelet, with a warm sherried mushroom sauce on the side.