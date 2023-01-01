Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve omelettes

Consumer pic

 

Pacific Cafe & Catering

9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
OMELETTE: House$8.25
Boar's head black forest ham, Swiss, mushrooms, and spinach
OMELETTE: Ham & Cheddar$7.95
Boar's head black forest ham
OMELETTE: Portobello$7.75
Portobello mushrooms, Swiss, tomato, and basil
More about Pacific Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

Richard Walker's Pancake House - La Jolla

909 Propsect St. Suite 190, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
LINK OMELETTE AND CHEESE$15.95
HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE$15.95
MUSHROOM AND CHEESE OMELETTE$15.95
Tender slices of mushrooms are rolled in this omelet, with a warm sherried mushroom sauce on the side.
More about Richard Walker's Pancake House - La Jolla

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Chorizo Burritos

Chicken Soup

Rice Bowls

Cake

Carne Asada Tacos

Veggie Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1049 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (143 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (352 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston