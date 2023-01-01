Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve paninis

Piazza 1909 image

 

Piazza 1909

7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PANINO COTOLETTA$17.00
Breaded-Fried Free Range Chicken Cutlet Arugula/Heirloom Tomatoes 24mo. Parmigiano/Aioli on Homemade Foccacia Bread
More about Piazza 1909
Caroline's Seaside Cafe image

 

Caroline's Seaside Cafe

8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butternut Squash Panini$14.00
White Cheddar Cheese. Arugula. Truffle Butter. Roasted Squash, Sourdough
More about Caroline's Seaside Cafe
Zanzibar Cafe image

 

Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey & Bacon Panini$10.00
tomato, pepper jack cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomato aioli, sourdough bread
More about Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
Turkey & Avocado Panini image

SANDWICHES

Deli-icious - La Jolla

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey & Avocado Panini$11.95
Slices of roasted turkey breast with jack cheese, fresh avocado, spicy mustard and mayo. Melted and pressed on the grill. Served on tangy sourdough. Our most popular sandwich.
Jalapeno Popper Panini$10.95
Crispy bacon, spicy jalapeños, cream cheese and melted jack cheese, making spicy & savory deli-iciousness. On sourdough.
Four Cheese Panini$10.95
Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, & Jack cheese melted together on sourdough and pressed on the grill for a gooey, toasty, buttery and crunchy cheese experience. Served on sourdough with a side of blue cheese dipping sauce
More about Deli-icious - La Jolla
Piatti Restaurant image

 

Piatti Restaurant - La Jolla

2182 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled eggplant panini$16.00
grilled eggplant, goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonaise
More about Piatti Restaurant - La Jolla

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Edamame

Crispy Chicken

Carne Asada Burritos

Cucumber Salad

Chicken Salad

Carne Asada Tacos

Crepes

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (837 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1956 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (264 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston