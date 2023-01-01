Paninis in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve paninis
More about Piazza 1909
Piazza 1909
7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|PANINO COTOLETTA
|$17.00
Breaded-Fried Free Range Chicken Cutlet Arugula/Heirloom Tomatoes 24mo. Parmigiano/Aioli on Homemade Foccacia Bread
More about Caroline's Seaside Cafe
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla
|Butternut Squash Panini
|$14.00
White Cheddar Cheese. Arugula. Truffle Butter. Roasted Squash, Sourdough
More about Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
Zanzibar Cafe - 9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla
|Turkey & Bacon Panini
|$10.00
tomato, pepper jack cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomato aioli, sourdough bread
More about Deli-icious - La Jolla
SANDWICHES
Deli-icious - La Jolla
1237 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Turkey & Avocado Panini
|$11.95
Slices of roasted turkey breast with jack cheese, fresh avocado, spicy mustard and mayo. Melted and pressed on the grill. Served on tangy sourdough. Our most popular sandwich.
|Jalapeno Popper Panini
|$10.95
Crispy bacon, spicy jalapeños, cream cheese and melted jack cheese, making spicy & savory deli-iciousness. On sourdough.
|Four Cheese Panini
|$10.95
Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar, & Jack cheese melted together on sourdough and pressed on the grill for a gooey, toasty, buttery and crunchy cheese experience. Served on sourdough with a side of blue cheese dipping sauce