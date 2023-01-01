Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve pear salad

Consumer pic

 

Pacific Cafe & Catering

9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALAD: Pear$9.25
Sliced Pears, Grilled Chicken, Gorgonzola, Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Pacific Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

The Pizza Taproom

8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, pear, gorgonzola, house made candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side
Side Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$5.95
Mixed greens, pear, gorgonzola, house made candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side
More about The Pizza Taproom
Item pic

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Moroccan Shrimp & Grilled Pear Salad$20.00
More about Candor

