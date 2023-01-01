Pear salad in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve pear salad
Pacific Cafe & Catering
9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla
|SALAD: Pear
|$9.25
Sliced Pears, Grilled Chicken, Gorgonzola, Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette
The Pizza Taproom
8657 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla
|Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, pear, gorgonzola, house made candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side
|Side Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
|$5.95
Mixed greens, pear, gorgonzola, house made candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side