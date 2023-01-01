Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Piazza 1909

7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PENNE al RAGU' VEGANO$23.00
Cork Screw Pasta/Delicious Walnuts-Pistachios Fresh Tomato Ragout
Cork Screw Pasta
PENNE AL RAGU' VEGANO$22.00
Delicious Walnuts-Pistachios Fresh Tomato Ragout
More about Piazza 1909
Consumer pic

 

Pacific Cafe & Catering

9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Primavera$9.25
Fresh vegetables and Parmesan cheese with marinara or cream sauce
Penne a La Broccoli$9.75
Grilled chicken, broccoli, and light cream sauce
Penne Pesto Chicken$9.75
Grilled chicken and sun-dried tomatoes in a creamy pesto sauce
More about Pacific Cafe & Catering
The Spot La Jolla image

 

The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street

1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS PLAIN PENNE WITH BUTTER$7.95
KIDS MARINARA PENNE$8.95
Shrimp Pesto Penne$20.95
More about The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
Public House image

 

Public House - La Jolla

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Your Way$12.00
More about Public House - La Jolla
Item pic

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Arrabbiata w/ Chicken$22.00
VEGETARIAN Penne Arrabbiata$17.00
More about Candor
Item pic

 

Piatti Restaurant - La Jolla

2182 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne$22.00
bolognese, parmigiano reggiano
More about Piatti Restaurant - La Jolla

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Al Pastor Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Veggie Salad

Carne Asada

Teriyaki Chicken

Chorizo Burritos

Tacos

Arugula Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1049 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (143 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (352 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston