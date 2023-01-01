Penne in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve penne
More about Piazza 1909
Piazza 1909
7731 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
|PENNE al RAGU' VEGANO
|$23.00
Cork Screw Pasta/Delicious Walnuts-Pistachios Fresh Tomato Ragout
Cork Screw Pasta
|PENNE AL RAGU' VEGANO
|$22.00
Delicious Walnuts-Pistachios Fresh Tomato Ragout
More about Pacific Cafe & Catering
Pacific Cafe & Catering
9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla
|Penne Primavera
|$9.25
Fresh vegetables and Parmesan cheese with marinara or cream sauce
|Penne a La Broccoli
|$9.75
Grilled chicken, broccoli, and light cream sauce
|Penne Pesto Chicken
|$9.75
Grilled chicken and sun-dried tomatoes in a creamy pesto sauce
More about The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
The Spot La Jolla - 1005 Prospect Street
1005 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|KIDS PLAIN PENNE WITH BUTTER
|$7.95
|KIDS MARINARA PENNE
|$8.95
|Shrimp Pesto Penne
|$20.95
More about Public House - La Jolla
Public House - La Jolla
830 Kline Street, La Jolla
|Penne Your Way
|$12.00
More about Candor
Candor
1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
|Penne Arrabbiata w/ Chicken
|$22.00
|VEGETARIAN Penne Arrabbiata
|$17.00