Pies in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve pies

American Pizza Manufacturing image

PIZZA

American Pizza Manufacturing

7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Cutie Pie Cheese + 1 Topping$13.00
for the kids with discerning palates!
Cutie Pie Kit$55.00
a pack of epic proportions. five cutie pie dough rounds, sauce, cheese, choice of 3 regular toppings, chef bibs & hats. all the fixings for an assemble at home pizza party. great for birthdays & special events
Cutie Pie Cheese$11.00
for the kids!
More about American Pizza Manufacturing
Main pic

 

Sushi Nekosan - 1119 wall street

1119 wall street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweetie Pie$14.00
Fried sweet potato topped with avocado, thin lemon slices garnished with green onions, sweet onion aioli
More about Sushi Nekosan - 1119 wall street
Wheat & Water image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wheat & Water - Bird Rock

5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ted's Pie$20.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Shaved Red Onion, Jalapeño, Herbs
More about Wheat & Water - Bird Rock
Main pic

 

Pizza on Pearl

617 Pearl St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Slice Pie (8)$30.00
More about Pizza on Pearl
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mud Pie$13.00
coffee ice cream, crushed oreo cookies, chocolate ganache, whip cream, toasted almonds, whipped cream
More about Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.
Pepperoni Whole Pie image

 

La Jolla Shores Pizza

2152 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Whole Pie$24.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Hot Honey Whole Pie$26.00
White Pie, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ricotta, House Made Hot Honey
Pesto Pepperoni Whole Pie$26.00
No Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ricotta, Pesto Dots
More about La Jolla Shores Pizza

