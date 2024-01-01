Pies in La Jolla
PIZZA
American Pizza Manufacturing
7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Cutie Pie Cheese + 1 Topping
|$13.00
for the kids with discerning palates!
|Cutie Pie Kit
|$55.00
a pack of epic proportions. five cutie pie dough rounds, sauce, cheese, choice of 3 regular toppings, chef bibs & hats. all the fixings for an assemble at home pizza party. great for birthdays & special events
|Cutie Pie Cheese
|$11.00
for the kids!
Sushi Nekosan - 1119 wall street
1119 wall street, La Jolla
|Sweetie Pie
|$14.00
Fried sweet potato topped with avocado, thin lemon slices garnished with green onions, sweet onion aioli
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wheat & Water - Bird Rock
5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Ted's Pie
|$20.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Shaved Red Onion, Jalapeño, Herbs
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.
7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla
|Mud Pie
|$13.00
coffee ice cream, crushed oreo cookies, chocolate ganache, whip cream, toasted almonds, whipped cream
La Jolla Shores Pizza
2152 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla
|Pepperoni Whole Pie
|$24.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|Hot Honey Whole Pie
|$26.00
White Pie, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ricotta, House Made Hot Honey
|Pesto Pepperoni Whole Pie
|$26.00
No Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ricotta, Pesto Dots