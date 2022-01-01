Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Taco Villa UCSD

Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Triton Quesadilla$10.95
Your choice of Carne Asada or Pollo Asado or Al Pastor meat with Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Cheese quesadilla$4.95
Monterey Jack or Cheddar Cheese
More about Taco Villa UCSD
Puesto La Jolla image

 

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gobernador Quesadilla$18.00
More about Puesto La Jolla
Item pic

 

Taco Stand La Jolla

621 PEARL ST, LA JOLLA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.00
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
MUSHROOM QUESADILLA$7.79
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX. SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
More about Taco Stand La Jolla
Spitfire Tacos image

TACOS

Spitfire Tacos

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.00
More about Spitfire Tacos
Coffee Cup Cafe image

SOUPS

Coffee Cup Cafe

1109 Wall St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Breakfast Quesadilla$15.00
Bacon, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onion and cilantro between local flour tortillas. Served with seasoned black beans topped with jack cheese and sour cream, & a side of salsa fresca
House Quesadilla$14.50
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
Jose's Courtroom image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$18.00
Roasted zucchini, corn, cactus, mushrooms, bell peppers, kale, garlic, black beans, salsa fresca & a blend of melted cheeses served with cilantro lime aioli.
Kids Quesadilla$9.00
Quesadilla$12.00
Melted jack cheese in a large flour tortilla. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream and Salsa Fresca.
More about Jose's Courtroom
Zanzibar Cafe image

 

Zanzibar Cafe

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Black Bean Quesadilla$10.00
Feta & mozzarella cheese, side of mango salsa & hot sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
More about Zanzibar Cafe
The Promiscuous Fork image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Quesadilla$15.00
Kid Quesadilla$5.00
More about The Promiscuous Fork
Item pic

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
6 different add ons or options. Chicken, Carne Asada, Bacon, CheeseBurger, Plant Based Cheese Burger, BBQ Bacon Chicken, Buffalo Chicken. Serve with tortilla's with melted cheese served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
More about Nautilus Tavern
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Al Pastor Quesadilla$13.00
Marinated pork
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Rotisserie chicken
Surf & Turf Quesadilla$15.00
Steak and Shrimp
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
Shore Rider image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Shore Rider

2168 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Quesadilla TO GO$6.99
Served with French Fries
More about Shore Rider
George’s at the Cove image

 

George’s at the Cove

1250 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Jack cheese, chicken breast, guacamole, salsa.
More about George’s at the Cove

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Carne Asada

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Tacos

Steamed Rice

Carne Asada Tacos

Steak Burritos

Carne Asada Burritos

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston