Quesadillas in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve quesadillas
Taco Villa UCSD
Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla
|Triton Quesadilla
|$10.95
Your choice of Carne Asada or Pollo Asado or Al Pastor meat with Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
|Cheese quesadilla
|$4.95
Monterey Jack or Cheddar Cheese
Taco Stand La Jolla
621 PEARL ST, LA JOLLA
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$8.89
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH GRILLED ANGUS STEAK AND SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.00
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
|MUSHROOM QUESADILLA
|$7.79
ON FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SUATEED MUSHROOMS WITH GRILLED ONIONS GARLIC CILANTRO MIX. SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, AND PICO DE GALLO
SOUPS
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$15.00
Bacon, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onion and cilantro between local flour tortillas. Served with seasoned black beans topped with jack cheese and sour cream, & a side of salsa fresca
|House Quesadilla
|$14.50
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$18.00
Roasted zucchini, corn, cactus, mushrooms, bell peppers, kale, garlic, black beans, salsa fresca & a blend of melted cheeses served with cilantro lime aioli.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Melted jack cheese in a large flour tortilla. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream and Salsa Fresca.
Zanzibar Cafe
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor, La Jolla
|Chicken & Black Bean Quesadilla
|$10.00
Feta & mozzarella cheese, side of mango salsa & hot sauce
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Pork Quesadilla
|$15.00
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.00
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
6 different add ons or options. Chicken, Carne Asada, Bacon, CheeseBurger, Plant Based Cheese Burger, BBQ Bacon Chicken, Buffalo Chicken. Serve with tortilla's with melted cheese served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$13.00
Marinated pork
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Rotisserie chicken
|Surf & Turf Quesadilla
|$15.00
Steak and Shrimp
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Shore Rider
2168 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla
|Kid Quesadilla TO GO
|$6.99
Served with French Fries
George’s at the Cove
1250 Prospect Street, La Jolla
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Jack cheese, chicken breast, guacamole, salsa.