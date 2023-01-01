Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Consumer pic

 

Shiku Sushi

1277 Prospect Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$7.00
mixed greens, seaweed salad, sesame seeds
More about Shiku Sushi
Item pic

 

Soda & Swine - UCSD

9500 Gilman Dr La Jolla, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.00
Cucumbers. Rice Vinegar. Seaweed Salad.
More about Soda & Swine - UCSD

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Shrimp Tacos

Quesadillas

Egg Rolls

Gyoza

Bean Burritos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Crepes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (801 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (801 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (950 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (26 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1910 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (256 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston