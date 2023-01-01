Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Taco Villa UCSD image

 

Taco Villa UCSD - Student Center

Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp burrito$10.95
Grilled shrimp, Mexican rice, sauteed veggie, Monterey jack cheese nd white sauce
Shrimp Especial burrito$12.95
More grilled shrimp, grilled pico and white sauce
Item pic

TACOS

Spitfire "North of the Border"

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Alta California Shrimp Burrito$14.95
crispy fried shrimp, tajin crema slaw, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija, chipotle crema, flour tortilla
Public House image

 

Public House - La Jolla

830 Kline Street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Mahi & Shrimp Burrito$23.00
