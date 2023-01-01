Shrimp burritos in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Taco Villa UCSD - Student Center
Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla
|Shrimp burrito
|$10.95
Grilled shrimp, Mexican rice, sauteed veggie, Monterey jack cheese nd white sauce
|Shrimp Especial burrito
|$12.95
More grilled shrimp, grilled pico and white sauce
Spitfire "North of the Border"
4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla
|Alta California Shrimp Burrito
|$14.95
crispy fried shrimp, tajin crema slaw, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija, chipotle crema, flour tortilla